New President of the Newport and District Agricultural Society named

The new President of the Newport and District Agricultural Society has been named as David Jones.

David Jones

David grew up on a farm near Newport and his family has farmed in the area for four generations.

He went to primary school in Newport and then secondary school in Wolverhampton where he enjoyed playing various sports including tennis, cricket and Eton Fives. He also played tennis for Newport and Shropshire and cricket for Newport Cricket Club.

After leaving school, David moved to London where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant and then worked for Accenture, a global Management Consulting firm, where he was a Managing Director in the financial services division.

He met his wife Annabel in London and with three young children, they decided to move back to Newport in 2016. All three children are now at secondary school in Newport and a lot of time is spent taxiing them to local sports matches.

David now runs a steel partition and board manufacturing business based in Dudley.

The business is also developing carbon negative boards that are made from Miscanthus, a type of grass that is grown on local farms.

After moving back to Newport, David was asked to be Treasurer and a Trustee of the Agricultural Society and Deer Park in 2018. He said: “It is a real privilege to now be asked to be President for the 2025 Show and support the local community.

“We are looking to make more improvements to the Show and make it an even better family day out in 2025”.