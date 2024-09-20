Cinnamon the capybara captured safely after week-long adventure

Cinnamon, the capybara who escaped her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford has been captured after a week-long adventure.

Cinnamon the Capybara captured the attention of audiences around the world this week after she escaped from her enclosure.

Following a week of extensive searches throughout both day and night, a team of over a dozen experts assembled by the zoo managed to capture her on Friday afternoon.

The successful capture of Cinnamon came after a sighting of her in a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area.

Cinnamon has since returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro, and is acclimatising to life back at the zoo. Expert keepers will continue to monitor her around the clock to ensure a seamless transition back to family life.

The zoo also announced that Cinnamon will remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.

The video above shows Cinnamon being captured on Friday afternoon

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”

“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week. I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own Mum and Dad.”

A timeline of Cinnamon’s Escape

Friday 13th September – Cinnamon the Capybara escapes her enclosure whilst zookeepers are mowing the lawn in her paddock.

Saturday 14th September – Cinnamon is spotted by a pedestrian on a road outside the zoo’s perimeter

Sunday 15th September – The zoo assembles a ‘round the clock’ search team to search woodlands, brooks and ponds both on the zoos grounds and nearby to the zoo’s perimeter.

Monday 16th September – The zoo appeal for the public’s support in locating Cinnamon after weekend searches prove fruitless. Searches continue throughout dusk and in to the night.

Tuesday 17th September – The search party call upon the expertise of local drone experts to locate Cinnamon and she is finally spotted by a drone in a field only 200 metres from her enclosure.

Wednesday 18th September – Cinnamon is spotted again by drone, but the zoo’s team of experts are unable to capture her. The zoo’s team of experts decide to temporarily pause recapture efforts in order not to cause Cinnamon any stress that may lead to her entering neighboring land occupied by the Ministry of Defence.

Thursday 19th September – Cinnamon is monitored by drone.

Friday 20th September – A reported sighting of Cinnamon in a pond in the zoo’s woodland conservation area leads to a successful capture. Cinnamon is returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro.