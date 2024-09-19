Telford & Wrekin Council continues to attract Inward Investment

Telford & Wrekin Council has reiterated its dedication to making Telford a premier destination for inward investment, following the latest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) results released by the Department of Business & Trade (DBT) for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Telford’s is continuing to attract Foreign Direct Investment. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford as part of The Marches area of the West Midlands, has been highlighted as one of the most successful regions outside of London for attracting FDI projects and creating jobs. The Marches reported 16 FDI projects, resulting in the creation of 190 new jobs. This success underscores Telford’s growing reputation as an attractive location for foreign investors.

The council’s Inward Investment team, Invest Telford, work closely with the DBT to ensure that Telford remains highly visible to potential FDIs considering relocation to the UK. Telford has a number of investment site opportunities listed on the DBT’s ‘Find Investment Opportunities’ portal.

These opportunities include:

Circular economy

Telford is at the forefront of the UK’s transition towards a circular economy, particularly in the high-growth waste management industry. The town hosts a growing cluster of companies focused on the recycling and management of electronic waste (e-waste), leveraging local talent and industry ecosystems.

Sustainable Farming

Telford and Wrekin are equipped with the infrastructure and capabilities to advance new agri-tech solutions for sustainable food production. This sector benefits from precision agriculture technologies and advancements in nutrition, genetics, informatics, remote sensing, robotics, and meteorology.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy, said: “Our latest FDI results are a testament to the strong economic environment we’ve cultivated here in Telford. By focusing on key sectors like agri-tech, digital, advanced manufacturing, food, and automotive, and leveraging our central location and excellent transport links, we’ve made Telford a highly attractive destination for global investors. We are committed to building on this momentum and ensuring that Telford remains a key player in attracting high-quality foreign investment.”

Minister for Industry and Decarbonisation, Sarah Jones, said: “Long-term, sustainable economic growth is this government’s central mission, so I’m delighted that a focus on sustainable farming and a circular economy has made Telford and the Marches area one of the most attractive investment destinations outside of London in the UK.



“This government is taking immediate steps to increase investment right across the UK, helping to support local skilled jobs and raising living standards in all our communities.”

The commitment to continuing to attract inward investment, is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign, which will see the local authority deliver 20 actions on the issues that matter most to local people during the first 20 weeks following Cllr Lee Carter’s appointment as Leader on 18 July.