Shrewsbury North West Relief Road full business case delayed

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The full business case for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road due to be presented at Shropshire Council’s full council meeting this month has been delayed.

A view of the proposed North West Relief Road viaduct in Shrewsbury
A view of the proposed North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

The council says it will now be considered before Christmas.

The council’s decision to prioritize obtaining planning permission before proceeding with the full business case aligns with the recommendations made by the Northern Planning Committee in February.

To ensure the project’s viability, the council is actively working with stakeholders and partners to finalize the necessary Section 106 agreements. Once these agreements are in place, a planning notice will be issued.

The council says that the additional time has allowed it to re-engage with potential contractors and explore ways to reduce the scheme’s overall costs while maintaining its quality and benefits.

The final cost figure of the road will also be disclosed as part of the full business case.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, expressed confidence in the progress made, saying: “We’re very nearly there, and expect the full business case to be presented before Christmas. Subject to approval, the details will be shared with the Department for Transport.”

