Proposals for Shropshire Council to move HQ to the Guildhall in Frankwell

A report will be presented at a meeting of the full Shropshire Council on Thursday 26 September with councillors asked to declare the Guildhall as the new administrative base for the council and implement the phased move and the relocation of its services.

The Guildhall in Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The proposals also include plans to use the Shirehall ground floor only, to house the critical data centre and remaining tenants until the ultimate building closure in the financial year 2025/26.

It is part of plans to ensure the council becomes more modern, efficient and financially sustainable.

- Advertisement -

Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for housing and assets said:

“Shirehall is very costly to run. It is energy hungry and inefficient and costs £1.3 million per year. It also needs millions of pounds of investment to remain operational. Refurbishment was estimated at £24 million in 2018 with the cost now likely to be significantly more than this.

“To become the council we need to be, we no longer need an administrative base of the size of Shirehall and, as many staff work in a hybrid way, this offers greater scope to make savings.

“Recent studies recognise that the relocation of Shropshire Council’s civic office to the town centre will have a significant and positive impact on the local economy, increasing the vitality and vibrancy of the town.

“A move to the town centre will also help to drive significant market investment and boost businesses in Shrewsbury through the extra footfall.

“Whilst there is likely to be a sustained reduction in the number of frequent or permanent office-based staff occupying new and existing office space, the relocation of the Council’s activity will increase economic activity in the town. Furthermore, the move to the town centre will demonstrate the Council’s commitment to its economic growth.”

Approval of the recommendations within the report will enable the council to move forward with its plans to vacate the site, reduce its operational and carbon footprint in line with the aspirations of the Shropshire Plan.