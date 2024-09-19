Horatio’s Garden Midlands celebrates its fifth anniversary since creation at RJAH

Horatio’s Garden Midlands at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.

The glasshouse and raised beds in Horatio’s Garden Midlands. Photo: ©Eva Nemeth

Horatio’s Garden Midlands has improved the lives of thousands of people after life-changing spinal injury across North Wales, Mid-Wales, South Mersey, Cheshire and the West Midlands since September 2019.

New research reports that 100% of patients feel their wellbeing has improved and 91% feel that the garden supports their mental health. The garden provides a vital place of reflection and adjustment for people spending many months in hospital rebuilding their lives.

Since opening, the beautiful, vibrant sanctuary has supported around 380 patients per year in the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) in Oswestry along with their families, NHS staff and outpatients. Data collected by researchers from the University of Oxford’s Crankstart Internship Programme reflects how valuable the garden is to the mental and physical recovery of patients, as well as their families and hospital teams.

Landscape and garden designer, six-time RHS Chelsea Gold medal winner, writer and broadcaster, Bunny Guinness designed the accessible garden created and run by Horatio’s Garden charity which offers people the immersive benefits of nature, spaces for privacy and socialising, as well as gardening therapy, an arts programme and seasonal events.

A beneficiary enjoying the serpentine path in Horatio’s Garden Midlands. Photo: © Eva Nemeth

Pam Wright, a patient, remembers visiting the garden for the first time four years ago: “I came out here as soon as I could the first time I was at the hospital. In 2020, it was fairly new, so there was a big buzz about Horatio’s Garden. When you come out here, it’s just phenomenal. Absolutely phenomenal.”

She adds: “Coming back here four years later and seeing all the beautiful plants has just been incredible. It’s a privilege to be at a hospital like this with a garden like this. I like meeting my friends in the garden and just spending time there. I think it helps you to build your confidence, and it helps to be able to sit down with like-minded people and share your experiences.”

Transformative benefits

Mr Joy Roy Chowdhury, Clinical Lead and Consultant Surgeon in Spinal Surgeries says: “Horatio’s Garden helps our patients a lot. It not only helps them in their physical wellbeing, but also their psychological wellbeing. Once their mind is in a better place, their rehabilitation experience improves, and it can reduce people’s hospital stays. It’s so mentally peaceful to be outside in the garden and it’s lovely for everyone to have some breathing space every day.”

Dr Olivia Chapple OBE EMH, Founder of Horatio’s Garden says: “A spinal injury can happen to anyone – young or old – and the ripple effect on a whole family and community can be devastating. The spinal injury centre plays a brilliant role in rebuilding lives and offering rehabilitation, but it is essential that our garden sits alongside that, offering privacy and solace, joy and companionship, to all who need it. Today we are five years old and in that time, we have seen hundreds of people both in wheelchairs and hospital beds starting to find hope again in Horatio’s Garden. We know that NHS staff see those transformative benefits every day. We are so proud and deeply grateful for everyone who has made that possible.”

The charity’s annual research is undertaken by University of Oxford students, funded by The Crankstart Internship Programme. Completed over the course of two months, the students collected responses from patients, their families and friends, and NHS staff to understand how each Horatio’s Garden has a positive impact on people’s physical and psychological health.

Special celebration

To mark five years since the garden opened, the charity’s staff team and volunteers hosted a special celebration for patients, their loved ones, and NHS staff, supported by the garden’s regional partner, HCC Solicitors. A fifth anniversary drinks reception at Brynkinalt Hall will be hosted by The Trevor Family, who have generously supported Horatio’s Garden Midlands for many years.

Horatio’s Garden Midlands was the fourth garden opened by Horatio’s Garden. The charity’s vision is to create gardens in all 11 NHS spinal injury centres in the UK, ensuring everyone with a spinal injury has access to Horatio’s Garden.