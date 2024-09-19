11.5 C
Helen Morgan MP given key Liberal Democrat role

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has said she is ‘ready for the challenge’ after being appointed as Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Social Care.

At the recent General Election, 72 Liberal Democrat MPs were elected – the most ever – with a greater role in Parliament. Now a new frontbench team has been announced just after the party’s Brighton Conference.

Helen Morgan was returned to represent North Shropshire for another term with a majority of 15,311 votes. The result was the largest swing in any constituency in the UK from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats.

The MP will now take on a leading frontbench role in Parliament covering Health and Social Care, which she says is the ‘number one issue’ for people in North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“I’m proud to announce that I have today been made the Liberal Democrats Health and Social Care Spokesperson.

“I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to secure the changes we so desperately need – both here in Shropshire and across the country.

“Fixing the NHS and social care is a key priority for the Liberal Democrats and a key priority for me, so I can’t wait to get started and feel ready for the challenge.

“On the doorstep in North Shropshire, the state of our NHS is the number one issue people raise. I’ll be championing people’s voices and experiences in my new role.

“From ambulances to A&E to maternity wards and social care, I intend to work harder than ever for a system that works for everyone.”

