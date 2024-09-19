Funding awarded to seven Oswestry community groups

Oswestry Town Council has awarded grants to another seven community groups to support a range of services, arts and sporting projects in the town.

Oswestry Team Tennis has been awarded £5,000 toward the cost of building a clubhouse to provide a space for members to meet and socialise indoors

The grants are part of a rolling programme of funding which the council allocates to organisations that support the local community.

The groups receiving funding in this round are:

Oswestry SEN Parents and Children’s Group providing support to the parents of SEN children and children with disabilities; £770 awarded so it can afford to run regular sessions at Oswestry Senior Citizens Club which offers an accessible, safe, warm and welcoming place to meet.

County Counselling CIC providing professional counselling to adults, children and young people; £740 awarded towards marketing materials to promote the service and décor.

The Cuddle Collective CIC providing babywearing support to families with babies, young children and disabled children; £247 towards facilitating monthly sessions in Oswestry.

The Drama Forge CIC providing drama classes and workshops for children young people aged 6-17years; £300 towards the costs of upcoming productions including costumes, sets and props which provide a resource for other theatre groups and schools.

Music MOB (Music Matters in Oswestry and the Borderlands) providing free music opportunities to 116 local young people in state education for the academic year 2024/25; £2,925 to fund five groups of children.

Oswestry Team Tennis – LTA registered tennis club and charity helping keen juniors to access quality tennis coaching and courts; £5,000 toward the cost of building a clubhouse to provide a space for members to meet and socialise indoors.

Lights Out Trefonen community group wanting to deliver a week-long festival in March 2025 celebrating the words and work of war poet Wilfred Owen; £4,150 towards a rich variety of events and activities, and promotional materials.

Clive Knight, Chairman and Trustee of Oswestry Team Tennis, said: “Having local funding is really important as we endeavour to reach our financial target through more internal fundraising and applying for national grants, as it will demonstrate that we have significant local support for our project. So, a big THANKYOU to Oswestry Town Council for their ongoing support and this grant.”

Lisa Hibbert, Director of County Counselling, said: “We are so excited to be receiving the funding and support from the council. As a new low-cost counselling agency, these funds will go towards signage at Oswestry Memorial Hall where we are based. It will also help to raise awareness of our new and developing service so that we can grow in all areas.

“Our hope is to enhance our professional development programme for all our counsellors, so they are trained to work with many issues. Thus, delivering a far reaching and much needed service. We wish to thank the council for helping us achieve this.”

The Mayor of Oswestry cllr Mike Isherwood said: “These groups are delivering great services to our community. We know what a difference the grants can make, and we are very happy to be able to support them.”

Applications for grants are available to not-for-profit community groups based in or serving the Oswestry community. Information and application forms are available here.