Kier donates devices in Council’s digital drive to get locals online

Shropshire Council’s highways contractor, Kier, has donated 25 repurposed digital devices as part of the council’s Digital Skills Programme, to help get local people online.

Andrea Miller, Digital Skills Lead at Shropshire Council and Charlie Rastall, Service Delivery Manager at Kier Transportation, Highways

Kier provides highways, drainage and other infrastructure maintenance for Shropshire Council and after hearing about the programme through social media, it got in touch to offer its support.

Jo Malin-Burke, social sustainability manager for Kier Transportation, said:

- Advertisement -

“Kier has donated these repurposed devices to ensure that more people can get online, even if their personal circumstances are challenging.

“We understand that for some people, digital exclusion happens because devices and data are expensive. Kier believes the Council’s Digital Skills Programme is making a positive difference for Shropshire residents, and we will maintain our involvement and offer more support in the future.”

Shropshire Council’s Digital Skills Programme is on track to support 3,000 people to get online and start using the internet for day-to-day tasks by March 2026.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital said:

“Internet safety and online confidence has become an essential part of everyday life, but many people miss out because they don’t have digital skills or can’t afford the equipment needed. More people who are older, isolated or on a low income are affected by digital exclusion.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Shropshire division of highways contractor Kier, 25 people will now receive a free pre-loved digital device, supporting our programme to get more people online and making the most of the internet.”

The Digital Skills Programme is delivered at 13 Shropshire Libraries and by: The Roy Fletcher Centre and Barnabas Community Projects in Shrewsbury, Qube in Oswestry, BizEd Projects in Whitchurch, 4 All Foundation in Market Drayton and Cockshutt, GOAL in Wem, Enterprise House in Bishops Castle and Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton.

Specialist digital support is available from Sight Loss Shropshire for people with visual impairments, Taking Part for people with learning difficulties and through Shropshire Council’s supported employment service, Enable.

For more information about learning to use technology or becoming a digital volunteer at your local Digital Skills Programme learning hub click here.