Jobseekers can check out employment opportunities at Wellington event

Jobseekers can check out a range of exciting employment opportunities on their doorstep at the latest ‘Work Local’ drop in event next week.

Residents in Wellington and from across Telford and Wrekin will be able to explore job vacancies in a range of sectors at Belmont Community Hall, Wellington on Wednesday 25 September 2024 (10.30am-12.30pm).

Work Local is a Telford & Wrekin Council initiative which aims to get people across the borough thinking about working closer to where they live.

People who are currently unemployed, are looking for new roles or want to change career pathways can all benefit from the event.

The session, which offers free parking, is being supported and attended by local employers and helps them to fill vacancies and recruit new staff from the pool of talent which exists nearby.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford business support team and community learning teams have organised the event and will provide support on the day.

The Council’s Job Box team will be on hand to offer advice and guidance about job vacancies and applying for roles at the session.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “This latest event builds on previous successful Work Local sessions we’ve staged in different parts of the borough.

“The initiative aims to try and match local people with local job vacancies and is supported by our Job Box team.

“People from Wellington and surrounding areas, as well as from further-a-field, are welcome to attend to explore what job opportunities there are nearby – whether it’s to secure employment after being unemployed or to change career direction completely.

“With the cost of living increases, securing a job on the doorstep can help to save fuel costs or even eliminate the need to have a car altogether.

“We are committed to supporting people who are unemployed or looking for an alternative job closer to home and helping local businesses with their recruitment needs.”

Employers who are interested in supporting the event and having a presence on the day should email Telford & Wrekin Council Business Advisor Louise Harding – louise.harding@telford.gov.uk

