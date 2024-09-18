Firefighters attend barn fire in Leebotwood

Fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Shrewsbury were called to a barn fire in Leebotwood yesterday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the fire at 5.13pm, prompting a response from multiple fire appliances, including the Incident Command Unit, Light Pumping Unit, and Water Carrier.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, covering jets, hosereel jets, and main jets to extinguish the blaze, which involved a barn, five cars, a tractor, and a caravan.

The stop message was received at 7.20pm.

In addition to the fire crews, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.