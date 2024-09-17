19 C
Telford zoo calls for help locating Cinnamon the escaped capybara

News
A capybara, the world’s largest rodent, has escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford.

A Capybara similar to the one pictured has gone missing from Hoo Zoo in Telford
The zoo’s beloved pet, Cinnamon, went missing on Friday and has not been seen since Saturday evening.

The zoo has appealed to the public to help in the search. They have warned that the capybara should not be approached, as it could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered.

It’s believed that Cinnamon is in the vicinity of the zoo, The Humbers and surrounding fields.

Writing on Facebook a spokesperson for the zoo said: “On Friday 14th September, our beloved Capybara, Cinnamon, escaped from her habitat and entered the woodlands within the zoo grounds. On Saturday evening she managed to get beyond the zoo’s perimeter fence and was spotted on a nearby road.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had any further sighting of Cinnamon since Saturday evening, despite having teams working around the clock to locate her. It is likely that Cinnamon is in the vicinity of the zoo, The Humbers and surrounding fields where there is ample food and plenty of ponds.

“If members of the public sight the animal they should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726 240 between the hours of 5pm and 9am. Please do not report sightings on Facebook as they may not be seen.”

The zoo has reported the escape to the local council, as required by their zoo license.

