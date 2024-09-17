Telford & Wrekin Council relaunches ‘10 by 10’ programme for new academic year

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched its ‘10 by 10’ initiative for the new academic year.

Helping to relaunch the 10 by 10 initiative are pupils from Teagues Bridge Primary School pictured with Cllr Shirley Reynolds. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This diverse offer aims to provide children with ten essential experiences by the age of ten to enhance their personal development, resilience, and well-being.

The ‘10 by 10’ is designed to ensure that every child in the region has access to a broad range of enriching experiences. The council is committed to working with schools, community organisations, and families to make these opportunities accessible to all.

By the age of 10, all children across the borough will have been given an opportunity to:

1. Join in competitive sports

2. Play an instrument

3. Learn to swim

4. Take part in drama and performing arts

5. Visit the seaside and the countryside

6. Experience museums, galleries and heritage sites

7. Take part in camping trips and overnight residential

8. Learn to ride a bike

9. Take part in debating

10. Use a library

Every primary school in the borough is involved with ‘10 by 10’ – with swimming lessons, library usage, bike riding and many other activities as part of their curriculum or extracurricular offer, including accessible activities for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

At the start of this academic year, children in all primary year groups are receiving ‘10 by 10’ adventure cards, so they can track their progress as they try each of the 10 activities.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Lee Carter (Lab), said: “We are thrilled to bring back the ’10 by 10′ initiative for the new academic year.

“These experiences are crucial in helping children develop essential life skills and broaden their horizons. We are committed to ensuring that every child in Telford and Wrekin has the opportunity to participate in these enriching activities.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, added: “The ’10 by 10′ initiative is about more than just ticking off a list of activities; it’s about fostering a sense of curiosity, confidence, and community in our children.

“We want to inspire them to dream big and reach their full potential. Whether through school or by finding local offers on the website, we hope borough children and families will enjoy as many 10 by 10 activities as possible.”

Parents and carers are encouraged to create an account to follow their child’s adventures and find out about new 10 by 10 offers and news – visit 10by10.telford.gov.uk.