Market Drayton’s monthly artisan market set to expand

Market Drayton’s monthly artisan market is set to undergo a massive expansion from next month with up to 35 food producers, designer-makers, artists and other creators setting up stall in the town centre.

The Buttercross Artisan Market in Market Drayton

The expansion is part of wider plans for a long-term revival of Market Drayton’s town centre.

The current Buttercross Artisan Market is held on the second Saturday of every month under Market Drayton’s iconic 200-year-old Buttercross in Cheshire Street, attracting around a dozen local artisans.

- Advertisement -

From October the market will become known as Market Drayton Artisan Market and will be managed by new operator Castle Artisan Markets which already runs a number of successful artisan markets in Staffordshire and Cheshire. The new market will run from Saturday, October 12, occupying The Buttercross and the surrounding area.

Shropshire Council took over the management of the artisan market from a private operator on a temporary basis, back in April, just after taking back the direct operations for Market Drayton’s Indoor Market and historic Wednesday Street Market.

Markets manager Kate Gittins said: “We’re already seeing a big turnaround in Market Drayton’s Indoor and Street Markets, attracting many more stallholders and visitors. The existing artisan market has been successful as a showcase for local artisans, but it always had the potential to be bigger and better and bring more people into the town on Saturdays.

“We approached Castle Artisan because they’re doing a great job elsewhere, creating lively, vibrant, buzzy artisan markets which are very popular in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Nantwich, Middleport and Hanley.

“And they have connections with a much larger number of artisan stallholders than we do. They will carefully curate the market, so that it’s bespoke to Market Drayton using local makers and food producers.

“We hope the people of Market Drayton will get behind this lovely market and support their local town and traders. The Indoor Market is open every Saturday and Wednesday, so the two Saturday markets will complement each other.”

Jake Burgess, of Castle Artisan Markets said: “We are thrilled to be invited by Shropshire Council to create a community-led artisan event in such a beautiful setting, and we want to invite everyone to come and experience a day filled with wonderful crafts, gifts, homewares, artwork and fabulous food.”