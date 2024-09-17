James takes on challenge of running from Shrewsbury to London for Severn Hospice

A Shropshire man is set to embark on a gruelling 250km run from Shrewsbury to his current home of London in November to raise money for Severn Hospice.

James will be running 250km as part of the challenge

James Nickless-Allen is undertaking the challenge as a tribute to his grandparents and a beloved family friend who received care at the hospice.

The four-day journey will see him averaging around 62.4km per day, a demanding physical feat.

James moved to London nine years ago for work and has chosen to run the route he’s driven countless times, adding a personal touch to the challenge. The run will begin at the Column in Shrewsbury and conclude at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

James is aiming to raise £2,000 for the Severn Hospice, a charity that has held a special place in his heart. He has already surpassed his initial fundraising goal of £500, a testament to the local community’s support.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received so far,” said James. “Severn Hospice has been a lifeline for many people in our community, and I’m honoured to be able to give back in this way.”

James will be supported by his Dad during the challenge who will be driving the support vehicle.

To follow James’s progress and donate, visit his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/james-nickless-allen-shrewsbury-to-london.