Record attendance marks launch of new programmes at The Arts Centre Telford

As schools across the country returned for the new academic year, students from Telford and surrounding areas flocked back to The Arts Centre Telford (TACT) in Ketley. Saturday’s opening saw a record number of students participating in the centre’s newly revamped theatre and performance programmes.

TACT Junior Stage School Students perform for their parents. Photo: Jack Welson

As part of TACT’s ‘free week,’ students had the opportunity to explore a variety of new and innovative programmes, including the Stage School for Junior (Years 3-7) and Senior (Year 8+) groups. The youngest students (Reception to Year 2) were introduced to Beginner Dance, Drama, and Singing classes.

In addition to the new timetable, the recently refurbished TACT Café opened its doors to the local community, offering a selection of hot breakfasts, lunches, cakes, and fresh coffees. The café was buzzing with parents, students, and community members enjoying the lively atmosphere.

TACT’s free week showcased a variety of Senior Dance classes in lyrical and commercial styles, complementing the centre’s existing offerings in ballet, tap, modern, and musical theatre. The new Youth Choir and Community Choir (fittingly named “A Choired Taste”) will make their debut on Wednesday, along with the exclusive Voices In Partnership singing group, which is by invitation only. As the term continues, the classes and choirs are available to purchase on a weekly, halfterm or termly basis, with bundles for multiple classes too.

Ross Doodson, Director of TACT, shared his excitement about the record turnout: “It’s been a rewarding summer preparing for this moment. Seeing both new and familiar faces enjoying the space, participating in our new programmes, and sampling the café has been fantastic. The smell of freshly baked cookies was just the icing on the cake!” Students also expressed their enthusiasm, with one Senior Stage School participant stating, “It’s amazing, and everyone is so kind and helpful!” Another added, “The café was thriving!”

The opening weekend culminated in mini-presentations where students showcased their progress to their families.

Jack Pierce, Deputy Director of TACT, commented: “Watching our students perform for their families is incredibly fulfilling. It’s not just about learning to act, sing, or dance—it’s about building a community. We truly are a ‘TACT family,’ and that includes everyone who steps through our doors.”

TACT offers classes year-round in singing, acting, and dance, including the new Saturday Stage School and private lessons. With instructors who are professionally trained at prestigious institutions, including some of London’s top drama schools, TACT delivers high-quality training to young people across Telford.

In keeping with its community focus, TACT also hosts a variety of local events. The eagerly anticipated TACT Virtual Race Night returns to the Ketley Studios on September 14th at 6.30pm This popular event is open to all.

For more information on classes, community events, or to join upcoming classes and community events, visit www.theartscentretelford.com or email admin@theartscentretelford.com