Police issue CCTV appeal following Telford shop thefts

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers in Telford investigating several shop thefts have issued CCTV images of people who may have information that could help with their enquiries.

If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police
The first image is from Boots, Wrekin Retail Park on Saturday 6 July at 9.45am, where over £500 worth of skincare items were taken.

The second image is from Sainsbury’s, Ketley on Wednesday 17 April at 6.05pm, where £50 worth of household products were taken.

The third image is from Vanilla, Telford Town Centre on Sunday 21 July at around 1.10pm, where clothes were taken to the value of over £600.

The fourth image is from Boots, Wrekin Retail Park on Friday 12 April at 6.15pm, where £1000 worth of skincare and health products were taken.

The fifth image is from Boots, Telford Town Centre on Friday 2 August, where £1000 worth of fragrances were taken.

Anyone in the images or if you know or recognise someone who is, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

