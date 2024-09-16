Marcus’s persistence for Flaxmill tour pays off for Rotarians

After several aborted attempts to visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, a Rotarian’s campaign has finally been successful.

Marcus with a group from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club outside the Flaxmill

For persistent efforts on the part of Marcus Watkin has resulted in Shrewsbury Severn Rotarians being offered a free tour of the world renowned site.

Marcus, who himself is wheelchair bound following a motor cycle accident, had engaged in a considerable number of email exchanges with Historic England regarding the lack of a working lift for disabled visitors.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club members earlier in the year planned a Flaxmill tour, but it was cancelled due to no lift being available.

However, Marcus persisted and was eventually able to announce some good news to fellow Rotarians – a visitor tour which would be free of charge.

He said today: “Anyone who required the lift to enjoy a tour of the Flaxmill was unable to participate due to their lift being out of commission. Considering the fact that many million of pounds have been spent on the conversion of the Flaxmill, it’s very frustrating that something as necessary – and a legal requirement – as a lift was unavailable for visitors.

“However, I was so glad to hear that Historic England actioned work to fix the lifts and as a result a dozen members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary, and some partners, were treated to the Maltings area of the tour last Friday.”

Elizabeth Rhodes, Head of the Office Estate at Historic England, previously said: “The lift has been a long ongoing matter needing specialist rectification.

“I can only apologise for the inconvenience caused and the disappointment experienced.

“Rest assured we are doing our best to rectify this matter as soon as possible. One the lifts are operational we would like to offer you and the members of your Rotary group who attended site a further visitor tour which will be free of charge.”

Fellow Rotarians have been quick to praise Marcus for his initiative. “Great outcome, well done,” members wrote to him.

Marcus added: “Our persistent efforts were well worth the wait and we thank the Flaxmill for the tour which was most enjoyable.”