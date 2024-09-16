Grants support more local businesses in Oswestry

Grants totalling £15,000 have been awarded to help three new businesses set up in Oswestry town centre in the latest round of funding from Oswestry Town Council.

Shrooma, opening soon on Cross Street, is one of the businesses set to benefit from the funding. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Councillors meeting last week approved the funding as part of its Breathing New Life into Empty Properties initiative designed to bring empty retail premises back into use.

Whilst Oswestry has fewer empty units compared to most towns, the Council says it wants to see the vacancy rate reduce further.

The grant funding can be used to spruce up previously empty shop units as well improve signage and access.

Shrooma, opening soon on Cross Street, is one of the businesses set to benefit from the funding which will go towards improving the shop frontage and creating a coffee shop with space to grow and sell gourmet and medicinal mushrooms and other local produce.

Alex and Paul from Shrooma said: “We are delighted to have been given the chance to receive the funding from Oswestry Town Council. This will help us bring life back to 6 Cross Street, giving it plenty of curb appeal, welcoming new lighting, entrance, and a coffee hatch for those customers who want to grab and go. We are excited to welcome everyone when we open our doors in late autumn. Follow our progress on Instagram @cafe_shrooma.”

The Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Mike Isherwood said: “These grants are a real boost to small businesses and start-ups. I am thrilled that we have been able to help. By doing this, we are also bringing life to empty shops which helps our town centre to thrive. It’s a double win.”

Breathing New Life into Empty Properties funding is still available for businesses looking to set up shop in Oswestry. For details email corriedavies@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.