11.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Off gas households in Telford and Wrekin can still apply for Home Upgrade Grant

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Households in Telford and Wrekin which don’t use gas to heat their home could still be eligible for a Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) ahead of the application deadline this month.

The Home Upgrade Grant offers a range of fully-funded energy efficiency measures
The Home Upgrade Grant offers a range of fully-funded energy efficiency measures

Applications for the government funding to make properties more energy efficient close on 30 September 2024.

The Home Upgrade Grant offers a range of fully funded energy efficiency measures including loft insulation, wall insulation, low carbon heating, double glazing and energy efficient doors.

- Advertisement -

Residents must meet a series of criteria to be eligible for the grant which include being in receipt of a means tested benefits or having a household income of less than £36,000 before tax.

Homes must also be off gas (not on the main gas network) and includes properties which are heated by solid fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil or electricity.

To qualify, homes need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G and applicants must live in the home they own. 

Private tenants can apply for the grant but will need their landlord’s permission who will be asked to make a contribution to any work which is carried out.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “The Home Upgrade Grant follows on from previous initiatives such as the Local Authority Delivery scheme which support low income households across the borough, helping them to become more energy efficient.

“It’s still not too late to apply for this funding and we encourage residents to consider it and see if they are eligible for a range of upgrades in their home.

“As well as making homes more energy efficient, these measures can also help to reduce energy bills significantly.”

Visit the Telford & Wrekin Council website to find out if you are eligible to apply for a Home Upgrade Grant

Applications should take no more than ten minutes to complete and, once submitted, a Telford Energy Advice team member will be in touch to discuss next steps.

Anyone who requires a paper version of the form, or needs additional help completing it, should contact Telford Energy Advice on 0800 6771952 or email tea@mea.org.uk.

Jenny Burton, Senior Project Manager at Marches Energy Agency, said: “The Home Upgrade Grant funding can give much needed support to those seeking to reduce their energy usage, especially during a time where many are experiencing increasing energy bills. 

“Our established customer journey support will allow us to help vulnerable householders to navigate the funding process, where we will be on hand to answer householders’ queries and provide wider support.”

Visit the Telford & Wrekin Council website to find out if you are eligible to apply for a Home Upgrade Grant

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP