Motorcyclist dies following collision on A442 at Quatford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died at the scene of a collision on the A442 at Quatford.

The collision happened at around 10am this morning (Sunday) and involved a green Kawasaki motorbike and a white Dacia 4×4.

Police say the rider of the motorbike – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident, or in the moments before, is asked to contact West Mercia Police.

Please call PC Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or email DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk if you think you might be able to help with enquiries.