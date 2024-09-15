Concern grows for missing woman last seen walking in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for help locating a woman last seen in Shrewsbury on Monday 9th September.

Teresa Au Yeung was last seen walking along St Julain’s Friars

Teresa Au Yeung, 78, was last seen walking along St Julain’s Friars in the town centre at around 9.10pm.

CCTV shows her wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark jacket walking in St Julian’s Friars.

Teresa was also wearing light coloured shoes and carrying a grey bag with a floral pattern.

She is described to be of a slim build, around 5ft 1inches tall, with short brown hair and glasses.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Teresa since the last sighting, or knows where she might be, is asked to call 01743 237435.