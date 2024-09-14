Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates success of the Young Person Grant

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed the success of the Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant event held on Thursday evening.

Pictured are two young people, centre, with Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, left and Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The grant saw a huge response from local young people this year, mirroring its previous success since its inception in 2017. Over 100 young people applied for the grants, showcasing a diverse array of projects and aspirations. These grants will support various endeavours, including educational pursuits, entrepreneurial ventures, creative arts projects, and community service initiatives.

The scheme is also proudly sponsored by Balfour Beatty, Veolia and Arriva who respectively donated £3,000; £500, and 15 bus passes.

Council Leader, Lee Carter (Labour), said: “We are incredibly proud of the young people in our community. Their passion, creativity, and determination are truly inspiring.

“The Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant Event is just one of the ways we are committed to investing in the future of Telford and Wrekin. We believe in nurturing the talents and dreams of our youth, and this event has proven to be a fantastic platform for doing just that.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, also commented: “With so many outstanding applications received, we commend every young person for their dedication to their future. It was a privilege to meet them at the awards event, and we look forward to seeing their progress in the years to come.”

One of the young people shared their excitement, saying, “Receiving this grant means the world to me. It gives me the resources and support I need to take my project to the next level. I am grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for believing in young people like me and giving us the chance to make a difference in our local community.”

For more information about the Young Person Grant Event and future opportunities, see telford.gov.uk/ypg.