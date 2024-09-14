18 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates success of the Young Person Grant

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed the success of the Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant event held on Thursday evening.

Pictured are two young people, centre, with Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, left and Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Pictured are two young people, centre, with Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, left and Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The grant saw a huge response from local young people this year, mirroring its previous success since its inception in 2017. Over 100 young people applied for the grants, showcasing a diverse array of projects and aspirations. These grants will support various endeavours, including educational pursuits, entrepreneurial ventures, creative arts projects, and community service initiatives.

The scheme is also proudly sponsored by Balfour Beatty, Veolia and Arriva who respectively donated £3,000; £500, and 15 bus passes.

- Advertisement -

Council Leader, Lee Carter (Labour), said: “We are incredibly proud of the young people in our community. Their passion, creativity, and determination are truly inspiring.

“The Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant Event is just one of the ways we are committed to investing in the future of Telford and Wrekin. We believe in nurturing the talents and dreams of our youth, and this event has proven to be a fantastic platform for doing just that.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, also commented: “With so many outstanding applications received, we commend every young person for their dedication to their future. It was a privilege to meet them at the awards event, and we look forward to seeing their progress in the years to come.”

One of the young people shared their excitement, saying, “Receiving this grant means the world to me. It gives me the resources and support I need to take my project to the next level. I am grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for believing in young people like me and giving us the chance to make a difference in our local community.”

For more information about the Young Person Grant Event and future opportunities, see telford.gov.uk/ypg.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP