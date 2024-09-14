Nature-based project to reduce River Severn flooding gets underway

A project that aims to provide nature-based solutions to reduce flooding on the River Severn is underway.

The £900,000 Severn Valley Water Management Scheme ‘demonstrator project’ is managed by Shropshire Council through the River Severn Partnership and has its focus on the Rea Brook, which flows into the River Severn in Shrewsbury. It is being delivered by Severn Rivers Trust.

The project aims to deliver a suite of nature-based flood management schemes that will demonstrate different measures that can both hold back water and also enhance habitat and biodiversity.

These include:

More than 150 leaky dams which hold back water but also enhance habitat for fish by holding gravels, and increasing the diversity and abundance of macroinvertebrates in the watercourse.

5ha of new native cross slope woodland which can significantly reduce surface runoff by increasing soil infiltration, and water uptake. They also provide valuable habitat to a wide range of birds and insects and when planted near to rivers, they can provide shading to help control water temperatures for fish and other aquatic creatures. Woodlands also provide valuable carbon sequestration.

35ha of multi beneficial wetlands. These can be ponds, scrapes and swales, and can be ephemeral or year-round water holding but with the capacity to hold additional water during rainfall events. These will aim to demonstrate a good variety of styles and locations that would be appropriate to fit into different farm situations to encourage all landowners to think about low use areas of land that could help with water retention. They will also provide valuable habitat for birds, amphibians, insects and macroinvertebrates.

4ha of floodplain reconnection works. This will aim to increase the value of the floodplain by enhancing connectivity with the rivers, and may include re-meandering, flood channel creation, channel diversion. This would help dissipate flood water over a larger area, and thereby reduce peak flood flows.

Farmer Rhian Pinches has seen scrapes and leaky dams installed on her land in the Hollies Special Area of Conservation. She said:

“We are happy to be part of this project and to see what a difference the scrapes and leaky dams will make to not just our land, but also downstream and in terms of slowing the flow and reducing the flood impact for communities.”

Mark Barrow, co-chair of the River Severn Partnership, said:

“By developing and delivering a range of collaborative projects, such as the Rea Brook demonstrator project, we will improve the natural environment for future generations and secure economic and community resilience in the face of climate uncertainty.

“These projects are aligned to River Severn Partnership and Environment Agency strategic priorities of developing an integrated nature-based funding strategy to monetise nature-based outcomes such as carbon sequestration, biodiversity gain, soil and water quality enhancement within the catchment.

“The learnings will also help inform our planning of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme as we actively seek opportunities to incorporate sustainable water resource management, deliver environmental improvements, promote health and well-being and minimise year on year the economic loss to the community caused by flooding.”