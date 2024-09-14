Hospital heroes honoured at annual awards afternoon 

In a heartwarming celebration of dedication and commitment, the League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) have honoured the contributions of their volunteers at an annual awards ceremony.

Volunteer of the Year Peter Leech receiving his award from Julia Morgan, Charity Manager

The event was held in the main entrance of the Oswestry-based hospital on Sunday 8 September, bringing together Friends staff members, trustees and volunteers. It served as a heartfelt tribute to the individuals who generously dedicate their time to supporting the hospital.

Over 50 volunteers gathered as the charity presented 3 awards: Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Team of the Year and the Chairman’s Courage award.

- Advertisement -

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “Our volunteers provide 15 different services across RJAH and collectively dedicate over 30,000 hours of their time to supporting patients, staff and visitors annually.

“It was an absolute pleasure to recognise the achievements of our treasured volunteers who give their time, energy and enthusiasm to enhancing the experience of those at RJAH.”

Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Peter Leech. Peter became a member of the Friends volunteer family two years ago, volunteering within the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

Peter was nominated by his peers for always going the extra mile – his cheerfulness, enthusiasm, and willingness to help anyone, anywhere, at any time is what makes him a truly exceptional volunteer.

Peter said: “Volunteering at RJAH is one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m delighted to accept this award – I plan on sharing it with my wonderful teammates in the Veterans’ Centre, as their support is key to everything we do.

“I hope that the role I play helps to improve patient experience, especially during what can often be a stressful time. Being recognised with this award is incredibly rewarding, and I’m thankful to be part of such a dedicated team making a positive difference.”

Runners up for the award included Pam Shone and Michelle Green – both provide unwavering support and care to patients and staff at RJAH.

Volunteer Team of Year was awarded to the Coffee Shop. Often referred to as the face of the hospital, they go above and beyond every day, serving with a smile, cleaning tables, and offering a warm and friendly welcome to everyone who walks through the door.

Julia Morgan, Charity Manager, said: “I could not be prouder of our Coffee Shop team, this award is so deserved. I want to thank each and every volunteer for being so hard working, kind, professional, caring and mostly for just being themselves.”

Runners up for this award included Percy’s Pals and the Veterans’ Service – two teams who are a key part of the hospital community and make a huge difference to patients’ wellbeing.

The Chairman’s Courage Award went to Beryl Angel. Beryl embodies courage, commitment, and an extraordinary willingness to help wherever she can.

Beryl volunteers across many roles at RJAH and recently was the first daredevil to take part in the charity’s Cliffhanger fundraising event, which saw participants abseil down from a 150ft crane.

The Chairman, Peter David, praised Beryl Angel as he presented her with the Chairman’s Courage Award. He said: “Beryl could not go unrecognised for her extraordinary courage – she truly embodies the resilience that this award represents.”

Beryl said: “I’m honoured to receive this award – volunteering at RJAH is an extremely rewarding experience, and I’m proud to play a part in making a difference.

“The hospital has always felt like a second home to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to help wherever I’m needed.”

If you are interested in volunteering at RJAH visit friendsrjah.org.uk/volunteer/.