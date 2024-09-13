Telford & Wrekin Council on track to meet climate change goal

Telford & Wrekin Council is currently on track to hit its net zero ambition ahead of its 2030 target date.

Oakengates Leisure Centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The local authority has cut its carbon emissions by 61 per cent, five years after declaring a climate emergency.

One way it is reducing emissions is by making its buildings more energy efficient, resulting in lower energy bills and more money being invested into frontline services.

An example is the work carried out at Oakengates Leisure Centre. An investment of £2.2 million included the installation of heat pump technology, roof insulation and insulation in the pool area saving an estimated 114,000 kWh of energy annually. The reopening of the leisure centre in July was also the first of the Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’.

Energy efficient improvements at Wellington Leisure Centre and Newport Swimming Pool & Fitness Centre start this autumn.

Telford & Wrekin Council is also reducing transport emissions by investing in active travel schemes that support residents to ditch their car for ‘greener’ ways of getting around. This is not only better for the environment but also helps residents save money by using less fuel and provides health benefits.

The provision of improved cycling and walking routes is another of the Council’s 20 pledges. Phase one of a £1.9m project to create a safer and better-connected route for cyclists and pedestrians, between Oakengates and Telford Central, has been completed with a second phase due for completion next spring.

Meanwhile, the Council secured government funding for the installation of 70 electric vehicle (EV) charge points in council owned car parks which will be delivered over the next 12 months, fulfilling another of its 20 pledges. In addition, the Council is set to be awarded over £1m to introduce on-street EV charge points from next year.

Through NuPlace, the Council’s wholly owned housing company, energy efficient homes, which are cheaper to heat, are available for rent. In Donnington, 30 of NuPlace’s 66 properties benefit from solar panels and a number are built to the Future Homes Standard.

To date, the Council has provided 9,000 energy saving LED lightbulbs to the most vulnerable residents to help lower bills during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

As well as cutting its own emissions, the Council is committed to supporting community projects to do the same. To date, it has awarded almost £350,000 through its Climate Change Fund. A recent example is Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Councilwhich installed solar panels on Randlay Community Centre generating over half of its annual electricity consumption and lowering bills.

The Council’s overall electricity usage in 2023/24 has reduced by 21 per cent compared to five years ago due to installing energy efficient LEDs in its street lighting.

A report noting the Council’s progress in reducing emissions over the last year will be presented to Cabinet on 19 September.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said:

“Climate change continues to be one of the biggest issues affecting our residents and businesses and remains one of the Council’s top priorities.

“I am proud of the progress we have made towards our ambition of reducing carbon emissions to zero across our own operations. We are taking action wherever we can to make our buildings more energy efficient and the money we save is being ploughed back into vital services.

“We are also helping residents by building homes that are more affordable to heat and insulating many other properties to help lower fuel bills. Through our active travel schemes we are making it easier and safer for residents to leave the car at home and choose more sustainable ways to make journeys.

“We want to set an example and lead the way in cutting carbon emissions, while supporting businesses and community groups to do the same. So, I am delighted that we have provided funding for community groups such as Dawley Town Hall which has replaced its lighting and cut electricity bills.”

The Council continues to work with organisations to reduce the amount of single use plastics used across the borough. The Telford & Wrekin Plastic Free Taskforce is making strides to achieve plastic free community status for the borough. A lobbying letter on behalf of the Taskforce, will be sent to manufacturers that continue to use single use plastics in their packaging and operations.

The Council also continues to work with partners through the Climate Change Borough Partnership. A conference for partners is planned for 18 October to share best practice, delivering on yet another of the 20 pledges.