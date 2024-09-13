Shrewsbury nursery judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted

Explorers at Sundorne, Shrewsbury has been judged as outstanding in all areas in its recent Ofsted inspection with inspectors saying that “all children thrive” in the setting.

Children and staff from Explorers at Sundorne, Shrewsbury, celebrate being judged as outstanding by Ofsted

The nursery, on Featherbed Lane which caters for children from 24 months to Year 6, was inspected in July 2024 and found to be outstanding for overall effectiveness.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were also judged as outstanding by the inspectors. Safeguarding has been judged as effective.

The Ofsted report says that “staff create an extremely safe, secure and happy learning environment, which ensures that every child reaches their full potential as they travel along their unique learning journey.”

It says that leaders and staff are “passionate about providing an ambitious curriculum for all children” and that “children are indeed at the heart of the ‘Explorers’ childcare family, as they play, learn, and grow together.”

It goes on to say that children benefit from a broad and personalised curriculum that is tailored to their individual needs and abilities.

“All children who attend this nursery thrive, they make very rapid progress in their

learning and development. Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive exceptional support,” said Inspector Beverley Devlin in the report.

“Staff are quick to recognise and act on any concerns to ensure that children receive any early intervention they may need as swiftly as possible,” she added.

The report states that additional funding is used exceptionally well by leaders to extend children’s understanding about the world around them and give them opportunities to visit many places of interest.

For instance, staff plan weekly trips to local shops, the library, gymnastics, country parks and care homes, which facilitate diverse learning experiences.

“Staff consistently model respectful behaviour and boundaries. They have the highest expectations of children’s behaviour. Children follow simple rules and regulate their behaviour, with gentle reminders from staff. They demonstrate exemplary behaviour, manners, and conduct,” the inspector said.

The report goes on to say that “children learn from every opportunity they have and are excited to try new things.”

“They persevere and support each other when difficulty occurs. For example, older children recognise when younger children need support,” it says.

The report praises leaders and staff on building “superb partnerships” with the host school children will attend and says that children are “more than ready for their move to school.”

The inspector said leadership and management at the setting were “inspirational and worthy of dissemination to others.”

“Staff skills are recognised and used effectively,” the report says.

“They talk passionately about the setting and their role. They feel incredibly happy and valued by the leaders and managers.

“Partnership with parents is excellent. Parents speak extremely highly of the support they have received from the setting, not just for their children but for the whole family. Relationships between staff and parents are superb.” the report adds.

Shelley Hurdley, Co-Director at Explorers Childcare, said: “We are beyond thrilled with the inspection result and feedback and could not have wished for a better outcome.

Lisa Blanchard, Nursery Manager said: “I am so proud to lead a team that cares so completely for the children here and who go the extra mile in every way. We will strive for this nursery to continue to be Outstanding now and in every future inspection.

“This is the first time this setting in our group has been inspected. We also operate Little Explorers, Frankwell which was graded Outstanding last year and Explorers at Hadnall and Explorers at Trefonen which were found to be Good,” she added.

“We have worked so hard to create a setting that caters for every single individual, and we are really proud that all our staff and parents are so supportive,” said Co-Director Lyndsey Paddock.

“We work alongside parents every step of the way, as the report rightly states. We want every child who comes to us to feel supported, to learn at their own level, to gain independence and above all to be happy. I am delighted for our entire, hardworking team,” she added.

The full Ofsted report can be found here.