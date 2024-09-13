Shifnal man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

A Shifnal man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for causing the death of a 19-year-old man when his car collided with a fence.

The court was told how Oliver Barber, of Juniper Way in Shifnal, got behind the wheel of his BMW on Friday 27 May 2023 despite having spent the evening drinking in Shifnal with friends.

The 20-year-old offered to give three people a lift home, including 19-year-old, William Hubbard. Shortly after getting in the car Barber collided with a fence on the A464 after reaching speeds of more than 60mph, in 30mph hour zone.

Sadly, William who was a backseat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barber suffered serious facial injuries from the collision and was taken to hospital for further treatment, where it was discovered he was three times over the legal drink drive limit.

He was then arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a police investigation.

Last month (August 2024) Barber pleaded guilty to the charge at Shrewsbury Crown Court, and today (Wednesday 11 September) he was given an eight-year custodial sentence and disqualified from driving for 11 years.

PC Helen O’Connor, from West Mercia Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Barber’s poor driving and driving while intoxicated caused this crash, which sadly led to the death of his friend, William.

“The message I want to get across is that this collision could have been avoided if Barber had not get behind the wheel that night knowing he had drank more than the legal limit.

“The collision that night has not only had a devastating impact on the family and friends of William, but also Barber’s who will now spend eight years in custody.

“We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Barber today, and I hope it sends a clear message that driving under the influence can have catastrophic consequences, and it will not be tolerated and offenders will be brought to justice.”