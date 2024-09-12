Wife pays tribute to ‘young at heart’ husband who died in A53 collision

A 42-year-old man who died in a collision on the A53 in Market Drayton on Saturday 7 September, has been named as Wayne Neville.

Wayne Neville from Market Drayton died in a collision on the A53. Photo: West Mercia Police/Facebook

The wife of Wayne, who was known as ‘Nevdog’ to his family and friends, has paid tribute to her husband:

“Our hearts are broken, and we all miss him terribly.

“He was a loving and devoted husband, a thoughtful brother and son, and an amazing and caring father to Morgan and Ruby; his ‘Billy Wizz’ and ‘Shorty Pants’. He was a true family man.

“His love of motorcross and being a part of the ‘loyals’ raving community kept him young at heart.

“He left a lasting impression on anyone he met and will live in everyone’s hearts forever.

“I love you more, the end, I win – your Mrs Nevdog.”

Mr Neville was one of two men who died following the collision on the A53 between the Tern Hill Roundabout and Müller Island in Market Drayton.

The collision on Shrewsbury Road involved a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Almera and happened around midnight on Saturday morning.

The passenger of the Passat was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.