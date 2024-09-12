Volunteers sought to help bring in the harvest Kerry Vale Vineyard

Kerry Vale Vineyard is getting ready for its grape harvest season and is appealing for volunteers to join them in this rewarding and enjoyable experience.

Helping to bring in the harvest are regular volunteers John and Urmila Griffith

Kerry Vale Vineyard is an award winning vineyard located on the picturesque Shropshire /Powys borderlands. They are dedicated to producing high-quality wines and providing a memorable experience for their visitors. This year, they will be harvesting their grapes on Monday, 30th September, 7th October, and 20th October.

Volunteering at Kerry Vale Vineyard offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of viticulture. For those who enjoy the outdoors, there is nothing more satisfying than working in the vineyard on a sunny day. If you have an interest in wine and winemaking, this is the perfect way to understand how the process begins, right where the grapes are grown.

Events coordinator Nadine Roach comments “Our harvest days are social affairs where you can meet like-minded people and gain a real sense of satisfaction. As a token of our appreciation, volunteers will be treated to a hearty lunch made from locally sourced produce. Throughout the day, tea, coffee, and cake breaks will also be provided. They will also receive a bottle of wine to take away and enjoy at home”.

Kerry Vale Vineyard grow four varieties of grapes: Solaris, Phoenix, Rondo (all planted in 2010), and Pinot Noir (planted in 2021). This year is particularly special as it marks the first harvest of their Pinot Noir grapes. Pinot Noir is one of the oldest grape varieties in the world, dating back to Roman times. It is known for its complex flavour profile, often described as having notes of cherry, raspberry, and earthy undertones.

Owner Russell Cooke said, “We are really excited about our first Pinot Noir grapes. Characterised by its delicacy and freshness, Pinot Noir is light in body with berry fruits and savoury, herbaceous notes and it promises to make some great wine!

“As a small vineyard, we rely on the support of volunteers to help us bring in our harvest each year. Their participation is crucial to our success and we look forward to welcoming you to Kerry Vale Vineyard.”

The UK wine industry is thriving, with 1,030 vineyards and 221 wineries across the country. In 2023, 8.8 million bottles of wine were sold from UK vineyards, showcasing the growing popularity and quality of UK wines.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact Nadine at info@kerryvalevineyard.co.uk