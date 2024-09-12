Plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village take a step closer

Shropshire Council’s plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne have taken a step closer after Cabinet agreed yesterday to undertake the detailed designs and planning application, at a cost of £2.248 million.

Shrewsbury Sports Village. Photo: Shropshire Council

Due to the value of the investment, a report seeking funding and permission to proceed with appointment of a design and build contractor will also be considered by Full Council on 26 September and it is here where a final decision will be made.

The ask follows a public consultation which took place earlier this year to seek people’s views on the proposed transformation of the sports village to include new fitness and pool facilities.

The consultation was a critical step in ensuring that the voices of the community were heard and considered in the planning and development of the new facilities to include:

– A 25-metre x 8-lane pool – suitable for county competitions, galas and general swimming 17 x 10 metre studio pool with moveable floor for learners and other water sports, including a children’s water party module

– Seating in the pool hall for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors

– Changing village, plus Changing Places facility for people in need of additional support along with a new reception area and lobby, with café overlooking the pool.

– A new children’s soft play area and a new 130-station fitness suite

– Multi-purpose studio with access to existing kitchen – divisible into two areas for group activities and events along with a new dance studio, new 30-station cycle spin studio

and refurbishment of the dry changing facilities.

– Maintaining all other internal and external facilities on site including: the main sports hall with 8 badminton courts, exercise studio, 16 football pitches and football changing, bowls hall, cycle track and eight netball courts.

The results of the consultation reveal a community deeply invested in the future of their local leisure facilities and the feedback collected has been instrumental in shaping the project’s direction, highlighting the importance of accessibility, sustainability, and the need for a modern, multi-feature centre that appeals to a broad demographic.

The consultation also underscored the financial challenges and the necessity for a viable long-term solution for Shrewsbury’s swimming and fitness needs.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone who gave us their views. It’s so important that we build a facility that people want and need, and this feedback has been instrumental in shaping the project so far.

“Although it’s yet to be considered by Full Council, this is an exciting step forward for what will be a modern, multi-feature centre that caters to diverse needs.”

Robert added: “Our intention is to maintain swimming in Shrewsbury. We have been clear that the proposals for Shrewsbury Sports Village have been prioritised to achieve that goal, and we are clear that these plans stand alone.

“No decision has been made on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in the centre, allowing the main Quarry Pool to remain open, and it has been very well received by our customers.

“Before the new Shrewsbury Sports Village pools open, the council will commission a study to look at future options for The Quarry centre. The council has no plans to sell the site or propose alternative uses there.”