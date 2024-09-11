Stuart Anderson MP calls for government support for Shropshire swimming facilities

Stuart Anderson MP is calling for the extension of a fund which has helped hundreds of swimming pools – including Teme Leisure Ludlow.

He has asked the new government to extend the Swimming Pool Support Fund so more leisure centres can secure their sustainability by undertaking renovations that reduce their energy consumption.

Earlier in the year, 300 public swimming pools across England – including Teme Leisure Ludlow which was awarded £208,023 in March – a share of £60 million from the Government and Sport England.

- Advertisement -

This built on almost 200 swimming pools that received a share of £20 million through Phase I, meaning the Fund has now invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools in 367 local authority areas across the country since 2023.

It followed the £100 million National Leisure Centre Recovery Fund, which secured the survival and reopening of more than 1,100 swimming pools since 2019 – with over 100 new facilities also being opened.

With the support fund now closed to new applications, Stuart has urged the Sports Secretary to extend the scheme so leisure centres can receive further investment that would help to ensure millions of visitors can continue to use these facilities – with more than 58 million visits to these facilities taking place each year. It is part of Stuart’s campaign to invest in the infrastructure of everyday life across South Shropshire, making the area a better place to live, work and visit.



Stuart Anderson said: “Swimming is such a great way for people of all ages to stay fit and healthy. It is also a vital life skill, so I was pleased when the last government invested £80 million alongside Sport England to help centres like Teme Leisure in Ludlow make the facilities more sustainable through energy efficiency upgrades.

“I understand how important it is for swimmers, whether elite or beginner, young or old, to have access to a local pool.

“Residents across South Shropshire, from Church Stretton to Bishop’s Castle, have reiterated this. My family and I also enjoy using the facilities in Much Wenlock. So, I am calling on the new government to continue the funding for upgrades at public swimming pools and leisure centres to keep the running costs down, while giving more people the opportunity to take up swimming.

“I hope that it is a priority for the new government to get more people up and down the country more active.”