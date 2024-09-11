Roden Hall Nominated for Multiple Awards at the National Care Awards 2024

Roden Hall, an award-winning care home, has been named finalists in several categories at the prestigious National Care Awards 2024.

Roden Hall

These esteemed annual awards celebrate excellence in the care sector, recognising those who work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional quality of care.

Jacqueline Smith, a devoted relative, has been shortlisted for The Sara Berrio Care Champion Award. This highly regarded award honours exceptional individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a meaningful difference. Jacqueline exemplifies this spirit with her innovative project to create handmade fidget blankets. Understanding the therapeutic benefits of sensory stimulation, Jacqueline’s blankets have become invaluable tools for caring for residents with dementia and other cognitive challenges, offering comfort and engagement.

- Advertisement -

In addition, staff member Paula Jansen has been named a finalist in the Care Chef of the Year Award category. Paula’s passion for crafting delicious and nutritious meals has significantly enhanced the well-being of Roden Hall residents. This recognition highlights her unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and her dedication to enriching the care experience at Roden Hall.

Rotherwood Healthcare has also been named a finalist for the Care Home Group (Small) category at the National Care Awards. This achievement is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of the entire team across all Rotherwood Care Homes and the Home Support Centre. It underscores Rotherwood Healthcare’s commitment to providing exceptional care and support to their residents.

Rebecca Jones, Home Manager at Roden Hall Care Home, expressed her pride, saying, “We are incredibly proud of Jacqueline and Paula for their exceptional contributions. Jacqueline’s creativity and compassion have brought comfort to so many of our residents, while Paula’s dedication to culinary excellence has truly elevated the care we provide. Their passion and commitment are what make Roden Hall a special place, and we are honoured to see their hard work recognised at a national level.”

The winners of the National Care Awards 2024 will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, November 29th, at the Excel, London. Rotherwood Healthcare looks forward to celebrating the achievements of their team and the wider care community on this momentous occasion.