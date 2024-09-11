12.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Public to have final say on West Mercia’s police and crime plan

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is encouraging communities across West Mercia to have their final say on his draft police and crime plan.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion
John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

Setting the blueprint for West Mercia Police over the next four years, the plan includes four main priorities: cutting crime, policing with the community, supporting victims and witnesses and maximising resources and value for money.

The month-long online consultation, closing on Tuesday 8 October, is an opportunity for residents to feedback on the priorities.

Across the month, the PCC and his team will also be running a series of engagements across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire to meet with, talk to and capture the views of residents.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Setting my police and crime plan is an important part of my role and I am committed to ensuring it reflects your priorities.

“As I have developed my draft plan, I have ensured concerns and priorities, raised through correspondence, public engagement and consultation activity, have informed and are reflected in the four priorities I have set out. 

“Before the plan is published, I want to give you the chance to have your final say.”

Complete the consultation online.

