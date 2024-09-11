New buggy running group launches in Shrewsbury

It can be very hard to find the time to keep fit when you have a baby or toddler, but a new group in Shrewsbury will solve that.

Mum-of-four Jenifer Lane is one of the run leaders

The group is being launched by local running club Shropshire Shufflers and it will allow families with their babies in buggies to take part.

Designed with the needs of families at heart, the group offers guidance, advice and solutions to help parents and guardians enjoy the physiological, social and psychological benefits of getting out and being active.

Leader of the group and mother-of-four Jenifer Lane took up buggy running in 2017 and is hoping to inspire more family members to take part.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for parents and guardians to socialise and do something for themselves, without any time restraints of childcare issues.

“I hope that offering buggy sessions will encourage more people to come out and try running. It would be lovely to think that running with their children could build a stronger bond for other people too. And maybe be the start of a love for running for them as it has been for my family.

“I hope it gives people the confidence to try other runs such as Parkrun with their buggy or to come along to one of the Shufflers evening sessions. “

The group will be running for an initial four-week period, with all their sessions taking place at the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

The group will meet at the Doctors Monument on the following dates:

– Thursday 12th September – 9.30am

– Sunday 22nd September – 10am

– Thursday 26th September – 9.30am

– Sunday 6th October – 10am

Chris Whiteley, Coaching Coordinator with the Shropshire Shufflers said:

“Shropshire Shufflers prides itself on being an inclusive running club. We’re open to people of all abilities, but we really want to attract people who are looking to take up running and also new parents and guardians who want to get out and about with their little ones.

“We’re also keen to welcome people who may have had to give up running in the past due to family commitments. We’re a friendly bunch and will help individuals to build up at their own pace.

“The run leaders know all about the demands of parenthood, and they make sure sessions are flexible so you won’t get left behind if your baby needs a feed, a change or a quick cuddle.”