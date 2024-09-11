MPs Celebrate Canal Charity

A popular cross border group that runs canal boat trips between England and Wales at Llanymynech has celebrated becoming part of a registered charity.

Helen Morgan MP cuts the celebration cake with Graham Deakin

Volunteers run boat trips at weekends every summer aboard the George Watson Buck narrowboat starting at Llanymynech Canal Wharf.

Recently, they were joined by a number of VIPs including Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, and Steve Witherden MP from Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr at an event to mark the merger with Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, a charity that has been promoting the sustainable restoration of the Montgomery Canal for four decades. The event was also attended by local councillors and volunteers from canal charities.

In 2025, the group will be celebrating 20 years of welcoming local people and tourists to the wharf and Llanymynech Heritage Area, and their new charity status is part of plans to develop the organisation.

According to Graham Deakin from Llanymynech Canal Wharf, there are plans to refurbish the George Watson Buck and to improve the exhibition housed in a former stable block adjacent to the Montgomery Canal.

“We have something really special at Llanymynech,” said Graham. “Currently, we offer short trips on the canal, but we know our visitors really enjoy getting on the water and seeing the wildlife and industrial heritage locally.”

According to Graham, this year over 750 visitors have been to the wharf for a boat trip or to find out more about the Montgomery Canal.

During 2024, the wharf received visitors from across the world including from Poland, South Korea, Australia, Germany and South Africa as well many locals keen to enjoy the area on their doorstep.

“Next year we would really like to increase this number and if anyone would be interested in volunteering with us, we’d love to hear from you,” added Graham.

Helen Morgan MP said: “The hard work by volunteers at Llanymynech Canal Wharf and all along the Montgomery Canal is testament to what local people can achieve in their community. Our rural part of the county has been greatly enhanced by the restoration works, and it’s been great to see people in North Shropshire and beyond really come together.

“We picked a great sunny day to see the George Watson Buck in action on the canal, which I was delighted to get the chance to board. Well done to everyone who organised such a lovely event.”

Steve Witherden, Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, said: “It was great to visit Llanymynech Canal Wharf last week to discuss ongoing plans to restore the Montgomery Canal. There are several proposals which would be welcomed by every stakeholder.

“I welcome and encourage investment in the canal to protect its unique wildlife for future generations, so constituents and tourists alike can continue to enjoy the wide diversity of flora and fauna.”



Speaking at the wharf Michael Limbrey from Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust welcomed Llanymynech Canal Wharf on board.

“The Montgomery Canal is a very special place locally and we are looking forward to working with the volunteers at Llanymynech Canal Wharf to develop and welcome more visitors interested in the Montgomery canal and its restoration.

“Restoring the Montgomery Canal is about giving the communities along the canal something they can enjoy, on the towpath or on the water. Visitors to the canal will see valuable plants and wildlife and a unique collection of canal-age locks, bridges and other structures. The canal was built because of the quarries of Llanymynech Hill and the Canal Visitor Centre and adjoining Heritage Area tell that fascinating story to residents and visitors.”