12.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Jessica reveals the difference award will make

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The winner of an education award has revealed the difference it will make to both her and her son.

The Just Credit Union education award is made in memory of Roger Walker
The Just Credit Union education award is made in memory of Roger Walker

The Just Credit Union 2024 award, now in its fourth year, has been won by Jessica from Shrewsbury who will be studying for a BA (Hons) Health and Social Care with The Open University.

Jessica said today: “I would like to thank Just Credit Union. After having my son three years ago I made the decision to go back to studying and begin a degree in health and social care.

- Advertisement -

“My dream career is to be involved in children’s social care.

“My son does have additional needs which is why I have chosen to study from home. I will be using the grant towards a new laptop which will be vital for my studies.”

She added: “Just Credit Union’s grant will make a real difference to both myself and my son.”

The Just Credit Union education award is made in memory of Roger Walker, long-time supporter and board member of the not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s development officer, said: “We wish Jessica and all the others who applied all the very best in their education and careers.

“Applications for 2025 will open in June next year and details will be provided on our website.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP