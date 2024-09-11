Hospital Trust to hold Maternity services open day

Following the success of its previous open days, Maternity Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will once again open their doors to the public on Saturday 28 September.

Taking place from 10am-3pm at the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre, part of the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, the open day will offer hourly guided tours of the Trust’s Antenatal Ward, Delivery Suite, Midwife Led Unit and Postnatal Ward throughout the day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet maternity services teams, ask questions, watch simulation training and visit information stalls on areas including antenatal and postnatal care, labour and birth.

The Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will also be hosting a stall with support and information for those who would like to become involved in helping to shape maternity services at SaTH.

There is no need to register to attend the event, visitors are invited to turn up on the day. Children are welcome to attend, however will be unable to join any tours. Parking will be free for anyone attending.