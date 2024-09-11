12.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Director to talk to Shropshire students about experience of making film about war in Ukraine

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A director will talk to Shropshire school students about their experience of creating a film about the war in Ukraine following a screening of the creation.

Ellesmere College student Anna Polonska and The Arts Centre manager Eliza Badham-Moore
Ellesmere College student Anna Polonska and The Arts Centre manager Eliza Badham-Moore

We are U – a documentary film about five Ukrainian teenagers – will be shown at Ellesmere College on September 13 and then director Olenka Severenchuk will speak to the audience in a virtual Q&A.

The rare opportunity is also open to members of the public and offers a true insight into the lives of those living through war.

- Advertisement -

It was brought to the prestigious Shropshire school by Ukrainian student Anna Polonska, 14,who is working with The Arts Centre manager, Eliza Badham-Moore.

Year 11 student Anna said: “I am so pleased this film can be brought to Ellesmere College to show other students just what it is like to live through war as a teenager.

“It is sure to be an emotional evening and I think many people will have many questions for Olenka afterwards.”

Eliza added: “We are delighted to be able to show We are U here at the college to not only our own students, but others who would like to come along and experience this opportunity.

“It is a real coup that we have the opportunity to host a virtual Q&A with the director afterwards and we are honoured to do so, I am sure everyone who attends will learn a lot.”

The documentary follows the teenagers’ and their mentors over six months, sharing the living-through-war experience as well as their dreams and how-to-make-dreams-come-true projects.

They are from five different Ukrainian cities –  Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kakhovka, and Lviv – showing how the teens can give hope for the future.

The film was created by savED, a charity developed to help Ukrainian children access education to return them to the right to study, socialise and prepare for future success.

The screening will take place on September 13 at 7pm in The Arts Centre, Ellesmere College. It is one of just a few Universities and Colleges across the UK showing the film.

For tickets or more information click here visit click here

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP