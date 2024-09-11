A458 Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury to be resurfaced

The A458 Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury is set to undergo resurfacing work from October 14 to November 1.

The project, part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing program, will focus on the stretch of road from the Clayton Way roundabout to the A5.

To minimize disruption, the council has coordinated the resurfacing work with other ongoing projects in the area, including housing developments and utility company work.

During the resurfacing process, the A458 Welshpool Road will be closed, and a signed diversion will be in place along the B4386. The exact route of the diversion may vary depending on the type of vehicle.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained whenever possible, and the park and ride facility will remain open throughout the project. Emergency vehicles and buses will be allowed through the closure when safe and practical.

The resurfacing work will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1: From the Clayton Way roundabout to Little Oxon Lane. Access will be maintained to Shelton Gardens, Leighton Park, and Racecourse Lane.

Phase 2: From Little Oxon Lane junction to the A5 roundabout. Access to Shepherds Lane and Calcott Lane will be maintained from Holyhead Road. Access to Bligny Crescent will be provided.