Votes open for High Street Heroes across Telford and Wrekin

Voting has opened for the latest High Street Heroes awards which recognise the positive impact businesses and business owners have made to high streets across Telford and Wrekin.

Pictured are some of the winners of the Winter 2023 High Street Heroes awards. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Local residents, members of the public and businesses now have the opportunity to nominate their favourite high street business for an award.

The accolades, which are handed out as part of the Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, also recognise the support businesses have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

The Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers through business start-up trial grants and business start-up grants.

Start-up trial grants give previously home-based or online businesses the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit, while business start-up grants give businesses the opportunities to expand by having a permanent high street presence.

Voting for High Street Heroes 2024 ends on 21 October and winners across all six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington will be announced in the run up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 7 December and will each receive a trophy and certificate.

You can vote for your High Street Heroes here

Small Business Saturday is a national, annual campaign which takes place on the first Saturday in December – encouraging people to shop locally and support all types of small businesses online, in offices and high street stores.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “High Street Heroes are a great way to celebrate the positive impact that businesses and shops have on our high streets in Telford and Wrekin.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities – encouraging people to shop locally.

“We are looking forward to presenting businesses across the borough with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday in December.

“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”