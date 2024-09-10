The Movement Centre celebrates significant milestone

The Movement Centre, a leading provider of specialised therapy services for children, is celebrating a significant milestone.

Lynne cuts a cake to mark 24 working at The Movement Centre

This month marks 22 years of dedicated service by its longest-serving staff member, Lynne Ford, who has been an integral part of our clinical team since 2002.

Lynne’s journey with The Movement Centre started in 2002, when she joined the team as a therapy helper, working closely with physiotherapists to assist with Targeted Training assessments.

Back then, Lynne’s responsibilities were varied, including the all-important daily task of ensuring there was always milk available for a comforting cuppa for everyone who walked through the doors.

Lynne openly admits before starting The Movement Centre she could barely turn on a PC or had an email address. Fast forward 22 years, and she has not only mastered these skills but has also become a pivotal figure in its operations as the Children’s Therapy Coordinator.

Today, Lynne expertly manages databases and Excel spreadsheets, handling critical information from each Targeted Training session with precision and care.

Lynne’s role at The Movement Centre has grown and evolved over the years, much like the children she helps every day. She finds immense joy in the variety her position offers, from attending therapy sessions to managing the essential administrative tasks that support the charity’s mission. Her dedication and passion for helping children achieve their potential have made Lynne a cherished member of the team.

“Feeling so grateful that after 22 years working at The Movement Centre, I still love the job now as much as I did when I first started in 2002. I have met and worked with so many amazing people and learnt so much from them all. But the best part of my job has been watching all the children that have come through the doors and what they have achieved. I have laughed and cried and have the most amazing memories of all the families that I have met over the years, and I cannot believe how lucky I am to have been part of their journey”, said Lynne.

As The Movement Centre celebrates this remarkable milestone, Helen and the team wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to Lynne for her unwavering commitment and the positive impact she has had on countless lives over the past 22 years.