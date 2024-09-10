Success for UK Shared Prosperity Fund projects across Shropshire

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has successfully supported local businesses, benefitted communities, and improved skills across Shropshire.

The Montgomery Canal Restoration has benefitted from funding

Shropshire was awarded approximately £15m from the fund and received over 200 applications from all over the county. Following a rigorous selection process 65 projects were eventually selected.

All the projects are due to finish in March 2025 when the funding ends. As these projects enter their final phase, Shropshire Council says the overall story is one of success.

- Advertisement -

Individuals have been helped into work, people have been able to progress in their careers, local communities and physical assets have been improved, and businesses have been supported in numerous ways.

One of these projects is Digital Shropshire. Digital Shropshire is an initiative run in Shropshire by The School of Coding & AI, the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator, which has a base in Shrewsbury.

Manny Athwal, founder of School of Coding & AI, said: “Lots of people struggle with technology these days. We now live in a world where digital skills are essential for all aspects of daily life and our project has helped people of all ages.

“Many of our learners are anxious when they come to us but by the time they complete our courses, they report a marked increase in their confidence and have skills and knowledge that they can use both personally and in their working lives. Many are excited and motivated to explore what else is available to them.

“To date we have helped 155 individuals in Digital Skills, and a further 136 people in Communication and Life Skills which improves a person’s employability.

“We’ve taught everything from the absolute basics of how to use a smartphone or write an email, to an introduction to coding, or AI (artificial intelligence).”

Aston University’s Agri-tech Growth & Resources for Innovation project aims to help Shropshire’s food and drink processing, and Agri-tech businesses – major sectors for the Shropshire economy.

The project is currently working with 30 businesses with a further 15 lined up to benefit soon.

Paul Gretton, Senior Project Manager at Aston University, said: “The funding has given us the opportunity to work on some diverse and fascinating challenges for a range of Shropshire companies.

“For one company we are analysing their blends of spices from all over the world. Spices have many health benefits and by identifying the exact composition of these blends we can advise them on the best way to market the product.

“For another company we are helping to develop humane rodent traps using ‘camera recognition’, and for others we are offering advice on replacing single-use plastic packaging now that new and upcoming legislation will outlaw and restrict the use of them.

“This funding has made so many initiatives possible. We urge companies to get in touch before March if they think we can help.”

The Montgomery Canal Restoration also received funding and is having a positive impact on both the local economy, and the local community.

John Dodwell, Chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, said: “This funding is not just helping to restore a wonderful part of our heritage – which is over 200 years old – but it will also impact positively on economic regeneration and tourism.

“The funding has allowed us to improve the towpath and the canal channel itself, plus the biodiversity of the area will also benefit greatly because of this work.

“It’s also generated interest and involvement from the local community. Almost all the improvements are being carried out by skilled and general volunteers, and because of the project, we have gained 12 new regular volunteers and attracted 44 people to our corporate volunteering days.”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “As administrators of the fund it is reassuring to receive this feedback from the projects and hear about the positive and practical impacts the funding is having.

“This was our aim, and is a key part of our Shropshire Plan. From young people in deprived areas to older residents, communities, and businesses, we wanted the projects to address identified needs in the county and we’ve worked tirelessly with a range of partners to achieve this.

“It is proving to be such a great success that we hope that similar funding will be made available to us beyond 2025.”