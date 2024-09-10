Shropshire country pub under new ownership after over 28 years

Shropshire country pub the Hare & Hounds in Withington has been sold to new owners and officially opened its doors to the community.

The Hare & Hounds in Withington

The pub, on Walcot Road, has been run by the Buswell family for the last 28 years. Earlier this year it was sold to new owners, Aaron and Joanne Manley and it underwent refurbishment before opening its doors a few weeks ago.

The pub, which dates back to the 1800s has a new logo, has been painted inside and out and stripped back to its traditional quarry tiled floor.

The original bar has been reinstated and new fireplaces with log burners and oak beams installed. The pub will be open six days a week and closed on Wednesdays.

Aaron, who is also the joint director of Mannleys Estate Agents in Wellington, said it had always been his dream to own this pub in particular.

“I grew up nearby and I spent a lot of my late teens and early 20s and 30s there and played for the darts team and was part of the pub golf society. I have always said I would buy this pub and the opportunity came along and I did. I am absolutely over the moon,” said Aaron.

“It’s been months of hard work to get the pub renovated in just four weeks alongside my day job. Joanne and I want the Hare & Hounds to remain a traditional family country pub. It has a range of real ales, spirits, and wines, as well as bar snacks.

“The long-term goal is to have theme nights, but we need to fully renovate the kitchen first. In the meantime, we invite families in, have front and rear beer gardens, parking, we are dog friendly and have Sky Sports for sporting events. We have an upcoming charity auction, quiz and race nights and have already welcomed back in a range of community groups.

The pub is also hosting a charity Harvest Auction event this Friday 13 September from 7.30pm and half of the money raised will go St John’s Church in Withington and half to the Severn Hospice as part of a charity bike ride Aaron is supporting.

A successful pizza night was held last weekend with outside catering from Pizza Da Strada. Aaron said he was “thrilled to see so many happy faces enjoying the delicious pizzas and a fantastic atmosphere.”

The pub has also already had a very special visitor, a racehorse named Normal Fletcher which Aaron and Joanne have a part-share in.

“Norman made a little pitstop here from his pre-training with Steph Cameron at Rushmoor Stud before heading back to training at Nigel Twiston-Davies’ yard,” said Aaron.

“I want to thank everyone who popped in to see him, the local community and people in the village have been really supporting us and told us how great the pub looks, and we have revitalized their village. We can’t wait to make many more memories with them,” he added.