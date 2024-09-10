14.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury’s civic leaders to mark Battle of Britain anniversary

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

This Sunday sees Shrewsbury’s civic leaders marking the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew and the loss of more than 500 lives during the Battle of Britain
The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew and the loss of more than 500 lives during the Battle of Britain

A parade by RAF Shawbury personnel will take place along St Chad’s Terrace at 10.30am followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

A bugler will sound Last Post followed by a two-minute silence at 11am to commemorate the hundreds of lives lost during the battle.

- Advertisement -

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew and the loss of more than 500 lives during the Battle of Britain between July and October 1940, which has been recognised as the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces.

September 15 saw the RAF gain a decisive victory over the Luftwaffe in what was Nazi Germany’s largest daylight attack. Some 1,120 Luftwaffe aircraft were sent to attack London but were repelled by just 630 RAF fighters and marked the end of Hitler’s plans to invade Britain.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, will lead the civic party and said he hoped as many people as possible will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served. He added: “We owe so much to our brave pilots and aircrew who fought to defend our country and I am honoured to be taking part in this weekend’s commemorative event.

“I hope members of the public will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served, especially on this 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.”

It is expected that an RAF flypast will also mark the sacrifices made over eighty years ago, although this is subject to weather conditions on the day.

Road closures will be in place along St Chad’s Terrace from approximately 10am until 11.30am to allow the event to take place.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP