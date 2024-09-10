Shrewsbury’s civic leaders to mark Battle of Britain anniversary

This Sunday sees Shrewsbury’s civic leaders marking the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

A parade by RAF Shawbury personnel will take place along St Chad’s Terrace at 10.30am followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

A bugler will sound Last Post followed by a two-minute silence at 11am to commemorate the hundreds of lives lost during the battle.

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew and the loss of more than 500 lives during the Battle of Britain between July and October 1940, which has been recognised as the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces.

September 15 saw the RAF gain a decisive victory over the Luftwaffe in what was Nazi Germany’s largest daylight attack. Some 1,120 Luftwaffe aircraft were sent to attack London but were repelled by just 630 RAF fighters and marked the end of Hitler’s plans to invade Britain.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, will lead the civic party and said he hoped as many people as possible will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served. He added: “We owe so much to our brave pilots and aircrew who fought to defend our country and I am honoured to be taking part in this weekend’s commemorative event.

“I hope members of the public will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served, especially on this 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.”

It is expected that an RAF flypast will also mark the sacrifices made over eighty years ago, although this is subject to weather conditions on the day.

Road closures will be in place along St Chad’s Terrace from approximately 10am until 11.30am to allow the event to take place.