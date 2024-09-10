Firefighters tackle car fire in Broseley

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a car fire in Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was reported at around 2.38am and involved one vehicle.

The flames spread to the garage area of the property, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze using two hosereel jets and breathing apparatus.

No injuries were reported, and the stop message was received at 3.22am.

In addition to the fire crews, police officers were also at the scene of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.