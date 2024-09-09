West Midlands Ambulance Service celebrate Emergency Services Day

West Midlands Ambulance Service is today celebrating Emergency Services Day and is taking the opportunity to shine a light on the wide variety of roles within the organisation and the important part staff play in helping to save lives.

The annual day recognises the outstanding dedication of emergency service workers and this year, the Trust is shining a light on some of the lesser-known roles which play such a vital part in making the service work.

We are marking the day on our social media accounts showcasing a video featuring members of staff across from the organisation sharing why they are so proud to work for the service:

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “Emergency Services Day provides us with the opportunity to reflect on the life-saving work our team perform, and contribute to every single day.

“While our frontline staff are the people you most commonly think of when you think of the ambulance service, we must not forget the many staff who work behind the scenes supporting our emergency ambulance crews, call centre staff and patient transport service teams.

“Whether you are a vehicle preparation operative (VPO), a mechanic, someone in payroll, human resources, patient safety, safeguarding, or one of the many other support roles, your work means our frontline staff and volunteers can do their job to the best of their abilities – it is a massive team effort that means we can offer an excellent service to our patients.

“A huge thank you to all staff and volunteers, and to our fantastic blue light colleagues in the police and fire for their unwavering commitment, efforts and contribution in supporting the Trust.”