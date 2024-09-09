Sky divers raise funds for Shropshire family charity

A team of four women who volunteered to complete a sky dive for a Shropshire charity have raised almost £3,000.

Sharon Uppal (second left) with the successful sky diving team, from left, Zoe Clifton, Helen Columb, Ruth Martin and Michelle Le Long

The four made the sky dive on Saturday at the Skydive Tilstock centre near Whitchurch. They have raised almost £3,000 for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin charity which provides home visits and support for families with children aged under five.

The four, all linked through their support for the Home-Start charity, are marketing consultant Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing, senior quantity surveyor Zoe Clifton of CQS Solutions, health coach Michelle Le Long of Michelle Le Long Coaching and accountant Helen Columb of Turas Accountants.

The four all agreed that the sky dive had been a thrilling way to raise £2,800 for a charity which was doing important work to help young families cope with the stress of parenting.

“It was an amazing experience for all of us. There was a fantastic team spirit and we are really pleased with the amount we have raised for such a worthwhile charity.

“We are still open for fund raising so if anyone would like to make a donation to show their support that would be really appreciated,” said Ruth Martin.

Further information on the sky dive and how to make a donation is at the foursome’s Just Giving page at justgiving.com/team/home-starttw2024.

Sharon Uppal of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin turned out with the charity’s strategic lead Caia Bryant-Griffiths, chair of trustees Cathy Landau and other Home-Start colleagues to support the four.

“We were just blown away by their generosity. It was a wonderful day and we were all delighted to see them safely back on the ground,” said Sharon.

She added that anyone wanting to volunteer for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin could sign up for the charity’s latest volunteer course.

The volunteer preparation course will start on September 18 and run one day a week from 9.30am to 2.30pm over the next six weeks at the Hazel Family Hub, Hadley Learning Community in Waterloo Road, Hadley. The charity also offers an online course for potential volunteers.

Further information on the volunteer course is available by emailing info@homestarttandw.org.uk or on the website homestarttelfordandwrekin.co.uk.