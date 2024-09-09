New recycling centre booking system to be introduced in November

Starting November 4th, Shropshire Council residents will need to make online reservations to visit one of the region’s five household recycling centres.

The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

The council says the new system aims to reduce wait times, improve visitor engagement, and prevent misuse by non-residents or businesses.

The booking system will be available online and by phone, with more details to be announced soon. It will cover all five centres: Craven Arms, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, and Whitchurch.

- Advertisement -

The decision to introduce the booking system came after the council’s Cabinet approved it in July.

Meanwhile, plans to close each recycling centre on one day each week to make savings have been paused until at least 31 March 2025 after Veolia – the council’s waste contractor – agreed to cover the cost of keeping all five centres open seven days a week.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“Booking systems are already in place at recycling centres in many other parts of the country, where they have led to a significant increase in recycling, and helped to smooth demand throughout the day, reducing congestion and queuing and making the sites safer. We’re confident that will be the case here in Shropshire too.

“I’m also delighted that all five recycling centres are to remain open seven days a week, at least for the coming months, and I thank Veolia for their support that has made this possible. I’m sure this will be welcomed by visitors to the centres.”