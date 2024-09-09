14.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 9, 2024
Hundreds of runners brave the elements to turn out for Severn Bridges 10K

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hundreds of runners, fundraisers and club specialists braved the heavy rain to enjoy the Severn-Bridges 10k on Sunday.

Runners take part in the Severn Bridges 10k
Runners take part in the Severn Bridges 10k

The popular event, organised by the Shropshire Shufflers running club, attracted big crowds to The Quarry in Shrewsbury before runners took to the streets around Shrewsbury and took in the sites of the River Severn. An impressive 279 runners came from across the country and this annual event is now a firm fixture in the road race calendar for many local athletes.

Shropshire Shufflers, an inclusive running club with over 600 members, took over the running of the event from Shropshire Council in 2022.

Ben Mcintosh was the first across the finish line in a time of 32:22 followed by Ruby Carter in 36:18 and Rob Kerr in 37:12

Paul Smith, Event Organiser with the Shropshire Shufflers, said: 

“We want to say a huge well done and thank you to all our participants who joined us today. The rain was horrendous at times but it has been a fantastic day of running and fundraising for all those involved.

“The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success. I would also like to thank both Tanners Wines and Wenlock Spring for their generosity in supporting the event.

“It was great to be involved in a community event for all abilities, which benefited local and national charities.”

The Shropshire Shufflers was established in 1981 and is now one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands. With well over 600 members, the inclusive running club caters for all abilities – from absolute beginners to experienced marathon runners. Many members enjoy social running while others regularly take part in road races of various distances, with multi-terrain events also being popular.

